25 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: City Businessman Denies Killing Man in Love Triangle

Photo: Paul Waweru/The Nation
Linus Mutwiri Njagi, a tent-maker, in a Nairobi court on April 24, 2017 where he was charged with manslaughter.
By Richard Munguti

A city tent-maker has been charged with killing a businessman he suspected of having an affair with his wife.

However, Mr Linus Mutwiri Njagi denied that he stabbed Dennis Minambo Afande in a pub at Makongeni estate in Nairobi.

Trial magistrate Francis Andayi heard from the prosecutor Willy Momanyi that the accused attacked the deceased at Paradiso Maseno bar with a knife.

Mr Momanyi told the magistrate that a commotion ensued when Mr Njagi inquired from the deceased why he was "eyeing his wife".

Mr Momanyi said Mr Njagi and his wife run a tent-making business on Jogoo Road and travel to different towns to sell them.

BUSINESS TRIP

The accused is said to have returned from a business trip in Meru when he stabbed Minambo at the pub.

Mr Momanyi said Mr Njagi was detained for 15 days while police investigated him.

"Police were investigating the offence of murder but upon completion of their probe they were advised by the Director of Public Prosecutions to file a manslaughter charge," said Mr Momanyi.

Immediately the accused entered a plea of not guilty, his lawyer applied to have him released on bond.

"I apply that the accused be released on bond. The offence against him is bailable," the defence lawyer pleaded.

PREPARE DEFENCE

Besides bail, the lawyer also applied to be supplied with witness statement to enable him to prepare the suspect's defence.

Mr Momanyi did not oppose the release of the accused on bail.

"The offence against the accused is bailable," Mr Andayi said as he ordered that Mr Njagi deposit a cash bail of Sh300,000 and return to court on May 29 when hearing begins.

In the same court, a businessman was charged with defrauding a colleague Sh9 million.

Mr Abdisamed Mohammed Musa denied he defrauded Mr Abdulle Sadaq Ibrahim of Sh9 million on April 16, 2015, at Total Petrol Station, Industrial Area, pretending he would sell him the petrol station.

The case will be consolidated with another in which another businessman Mr Ashkir Maxamad Gabdixareed has been charged.

Mr Musa was released on a bail of Sh500,000 until May 8 when the trial commences.

