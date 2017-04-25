Uganda: China, Uganda Partner to Promote Agriculture Skills

Kibuku — The governments of Uganda and China have agreed to work together to promote agriculture skills and technological development in the country as one of empowering farmers.

The two countries signed a two- year agreement worth $2.5m to support small-scale farmers in Uganda.

The agreement marks the second phase of a partnership that was established in 2012 to make training and technical advice available to the Ugandan agriculture sector.

While visiting farmers in Himutu Sub-county, Butaleja District last Saturday, Mr Carlos Watson, the head of the Food and Agriculture Organisation delegation, said the partnership will help farmers in Uganda to boost their production and promote the use of sustainable technologies.

"This is quite commendable that the programme is in the right direction and farmers will greatly benefit from the project," he noted.

Priority areas for the second phase of the project include developing crop, horticultural, livestock and aquaculture production, as well as introducing new technologies like renewable energy, agro-machinery and improved water harvesting and irrigation methods.

Progress. Currently, Chinese experts offering guidance to local communities in Uganda have helped transfer 25 new farming technologies and introduced 17 new crop varieties such as hybrid rice, foxtail millet and maize.