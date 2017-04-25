25 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Early Pregnancies Causing Congestion in Hospital - Authorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sadat Mbogo

Mpigi — Local leaders and health officials in Mpigi District have raised concern over the rising rate of early pregnancies in both villages and towns thus causing congestion in many health centres in the area .

Daily Monitor has learnt that in some health centres like Butoolo Health Centre III in Kamengo Sub-county and Bunjakko Health Centre III in Buwama Sub-county, there are mothers who share a delivery bed due to shortage.

At Buwama Health Centre III, the maternity ward has a capacity of seven beds and two delivery beds, but currently admits more than 85 expectant mothers in a fortnight, a number that officials say cannot be accommodated with the available beds.

"It is really disgusting to see two pregnant mothers sleeping on a single bed. We need to get a remedy to the situation before it becomes worse. There is need to get more beds in our health facilities to accommodate the rising number of expectant mothers," Mr Peter Claver Mutuluza, the Mpigi District Chairperson said in a telephone interview.

Dr Jane Ruth Nassanga, the district health officer, said this situation is exacerbated by insufficient funds allocated to the health department.

Recently, the Minister of Trade, Industries and Cooperatives, also Mawokota North MP, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, attributed the current high rate of early pregnancies to boda-boda cyclists who are preying on girls between ages of 10 and 17 in the area.

Records at Mpigi health department indicate that Mpigi Health Centre IV receives 40 pregnant young girls, Buwama Health Centre III receives 14 cases and Butoolo Health Centre III gets seven cases every month.

Uganda

International Community of Banyakigezi Is About Empowering Others, Not Just Self

Dear Tingasiga: Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.