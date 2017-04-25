Nairobi — At least 24 people were on Monday night killed in an accident on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Police said several other passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that involved a bus and a truck.

"It was a very bad head-on collision accident," Leonard Kimaiyo, Police chief for Kibwezi said, while confirming the toll of 24. Those injured were taken to Makindu hospital.

Another senior police officer briefed on the accident, said the bus heading to Mombasa was overtaking several vehicles when it collided with the truck.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet too confirmed the accident, saying "24 people have been reported dead so far."

It is the worst accident reported on Kenyan roads in the recent past.