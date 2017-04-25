25 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: At Least 24 People Dead On Mombasa-Nairobi Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
File photo

Nairobi — At least 24 people were on Monday night killed in an accident on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Police said several other passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident that involved a bus and a truck.

"It was a very bad head-on collision accident," Leonard Kimaiyo, Police chief for Kibwezi said, while confirming the toll of 24. Those injured were taken to Makindu hospital.

Another senior police officer briefed on the accident, said the bus heading to Mombasa was overtaking several vehicles when it collided with the truck.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet too confirmed the accident, saying "24 people have been reported dead so far."

It is the worst accident reported on Kenyan roads in the recent past.

Kenya

Police Find Gun Thought to Be Used to Shoot Conservationist

Police have found the gun thought to have been used to shoot conservationist Kuki Gallmann. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.