Uganda: Govt Embarks On Shs150 Billion Malaria Control Programme

Kabarole — Government through the Ministry of Health in partnership with National Malaria Consortium is implementing a Shs149.2 billion ($41.4 million) malaria control programme code named, Malaria Action Programme for Districts (MAPD).

The project funded by USAID Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and UKAID will target 45 districts including Hoima, Kabarole, Kasese, Kyegegwa, Kyenjojo, Ntoroko, Kiryandongo, Kibaale, Bulisa, Kyankwanzi, Masindi, Mubende, Nakaseke, Nakasongola, Mukono, Kampala, Kayunga, Arua, Adjumani, Zombo and Yumbe, among others.

According to Dr Jane Nabakoba from the Ministry of Health, the programme focuses on reducing cases of malaria and kicking it out of Uganda.

She said: "36 districts have been prone to malaria with 15 new ones added in the last six months."

Dr Nabakoba while addressing Kabarole District officials yesterday said malaria is ranked the number one killer and contributes to the highest mortality rate.

She said Uganda is ranked third globally in malaria epidemic attributing it to the people's habit of treating all fevers as malaria before tests are carried out.

She briefed the district leaders about program implementation and asked them to put emphasis on testing before treatment and proper utilisation of mosquito nets.

Dr Richard Mugahi, the Kabarole District Health Officer said: "If all people use the mosquito nets, we shall be free from malaria but in the previous distribution some people used nets as building materials and fishing nets"

Mr Chris M Rwabwogo, the Regional Coordinator said the 5-year programme targets 13 million (37 per cent of Uganda's population) and have put in place a strong communication strategy to change people's attitudes towards utilisation of mosquito nets.

He identified the main areas of implementation as effective malaria prevention, malaria diagnosis, treatment and capacity building of health staff and leaders for management and sustainability of the project.

Dr Sam Mugume, the district planner, pledged the district commitment saying the project will move the district many strides towards controlling malaria.

Kabarole will host this year's national celebrations for Malaria Day in Fort Portal Town today.