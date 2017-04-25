Kenya: KWS Slams Kuki Gallmann's Assailants, Commends Rangers

Photo: Mwangi Ndirangu/The Nation

Conservationist Kuki Gallmann shows the arm which was fractured after illegal grazers invaded her Laikipia Nature Conservancy ranch (file photo).

The Kenya Wildlife Service has condemned the shooting of conservationist and author Kuki Gallmann at her ranch in Laikipia County on Sunday by raiders.

Director General Kitili Mbathi said the attack poses a security threat to residents and wildlife in the county.

Ms Gallmann was shot in the stomach at her Gallmann Africa Conservancy when she went to assess the damage to facilities burnt by assailants.

"The KWS rangers returned fire and were able to rescue her and returned her to her house where first aid was administered," Mr Mbathi said in a press statement.

She was airfield to Nanyuki for further treatment and eventually to Agha Khan University Hospital in Nairobi for surgery.

PROTECT RANCHERS

Mr Mbathi described Ms Gallmann, 73, as an exemplary environmentalist, saying her park hosts significant wildlife, making it an important conservation area.

ODM leader Raila Odinga also condemned the attack, and urged the government to come up with amicable solutions that will put out the increasing acts of violence in the region.

Mr Odinga said ranch owners contribute to the growth of the country and they deserve protection under the law.