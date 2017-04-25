Uganda: Govt Tasked On Health Service Delivery in Rural Areas

Mitooma — Government has been asked to improve health service delivery in rural areas where majority of those who cannot afford healthcare services live.

The call was made by Prof Charles Ibingira, the principal Makerere University Medical School, at a health camp organised by the Ruhinda North MP, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, at Bitereko Health Centre III in Mitooma District at the weekend.

Prof Ibingira noted that government has concentrated on establishing and equipping health facilities in urban centres leaving out those in rural areas where the common people are being ravaged by non-communicable diseases.

Overwhelmed by the biggest turn out of people seeking medical care at the health camp, Prof Ibingira said a comparison of two medical camps; one in town and another in the country side, shows how badly people in villages need more attention.

"The big turn up indicates that more people in rural areas need medical services. This should be addressed as a matter of urgency," said Prof Ibingira.

Motivation

He further asked government to motivate upcountry health workers by raising their salaries.

Prof Ibingira noted that the biggest number of people they attended to had eye ailments, malaria, maternal health problems and hernia. They also registered cases of dental complications, prostate cancer and diabetes.

On the first day of the camp, more than 1,000 cataract patients were treated, with some receiving eye glasses. At least 80 residents were diagnosed with hernia and 25 were sent for treatment at Comboni Hospital in Bushenyi District.

Mr Tayebwa challenged government to upgrade Bitereko Health Centre III to a health centre IV to enable more than 100,000 people in the area access improved health services.