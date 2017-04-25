Uganda: Gulu Water Crisis Deepens As Oyitino Dam Dries Up

Lamwo — The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has suspended pumping of water to 150,000 customers in Gulu Town and its suburbs after Oyitino Dam, its main source of water, dried up.

This is the second time the dam has dried up in less than two years. Last year, the dam dried to its bed, leaving thousands of people in a water crisis for nearly three weeks.

In a letter dated April 22, 2017, NWSC, Gulu area officials announced that they have stopped pumping water with effect from Friday, April 21, 2017 after the dam dried up completely.

"Inevitably, there will be disruption of water supplies which will affect almost all our customers," the letter reads in part.

In an attempt to address the severe water problem, NWSC installed two pumps in Onang and Mican.

However, the two pumps can only supply 600,000 litres a day yet the town needs at least five million litres per day.

Mr Stephen Gang, the Gulu NWSC area manager, blamed the current water crisis on prolonged dry spells and unstable power supplies being experienced in Gulu Municipality and its surrounding areas.

The Gulu District chairperson, Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, described the situation as worrying.

The Gulu District security committee, chaired by Capt Santos Okot Lapolo, held a crisis meeting last week over the matter but their resolution was not made public.

Mr Sam Apedel, the NWSC spokesperson, told Daily Monitor in an interview last Saturday that this year's prolonged drought that led to the drying up of Oyitino Dam, is the worst in their 25 years of operation in the district.