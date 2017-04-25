Rwanda: Intensify Efforts in the Fight Against Cyber Crime

editorial

Members of the Lower Chamber of Deputies have passed the draft law establishing the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA) and determining its responsibilities, organisation and functioning.

The objective of the Bill is to safeguard private and government information and infrastructure against online crimes and cyber-attacks.

Cyber crime is one of the biggest challenges that countries across the world are facing in the fight against modern crime. The evolution of science and technology has presented with sophisticated crimes, which calls for sophisticated measures to manage the vice.

That is why this Bill is timely because cyber crime is a real threat at the national and international level.

Rwanda National Police has in the past foiled cases of cyber related crime targeting mainly financial institutions. However, government institutions and individuals have not been spared. There is need for more efforts and collaboration at the regional and global levels to fight this crime. Although Rwanda, through Interpol, has done a lot in the global fight against crime and cyber crime in particular, a lot more needs to be done.

International efforts are key because most of the cyber crimes are international in nature and are usually committed by a syndicate of international fraudsters.

That is why the government's plan to construct a cyber-security centre that will coordinate investigations in Eastern Africa against cybercrimes and cyber-enabled crimes, such as terrorism, trafficking and money laundering, is a timely boost in the fight against global cyber crime.

In May last year, the government launched a $3m cyber security system aimed at protecting public and private institutions against online crimes. Most businesses across Africa have been hit hard by cybercrime in recent years.

Rwanda's move to host a regional cyber-security centre will go a long way in boosting efforts in the fight against cyber crime.