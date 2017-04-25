Nigeria: We're Still Far From 'Malaria-Free Nigeria', Minister Says

The Minister of Health Prof Isaac Adewole has said that the indices available have shown that the country was still far from realising its "malaria-free Nigeria" dream.

The minister, who disclosed this Monday at an event to commemorate 2017 World Malaria Day organised by the United States embassy in Abuja, however said the federal government was determined to eliminate the disease by 2020.

He said though the country's Malaria Strategic Plan was lauded for being focused and articulate, it came when resources to control malaria was declining.

"A look at some indices shows that we are still far from our dream of malaria free Nigeria. Our current Malaria Strategic Plan, which is meant to lead us to pre-elimination, has been praised for being focused and articulate, but it is coming at a time when the resources for malaria control are dwindling.

"In addition, there are limited resources for effective programme coordination, monitoring and evaluation," he said.

Adewole said the government had allocated more resources to malaria control programme in the 2017 budget, saying "Our target is to achieve zero mortality rate from malaria by 2020."

While commending the United States government for its support to eliminate malaria in Nigeria, the minister appealed for more funding. "I use this occasion to solicit for more support to enable us achieve a pre-elimination phase in 2020," he said.

Speaking, the Deputy Head of Mission, US Embassy, David Young urged Nigerians to sleep in treated net.

Young also warned against the use of counterfeit or substandard drugs to cure malaria.