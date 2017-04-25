24 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Autopsy Suggests Senator Adeleke Had 'Drug Overdose'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayodamola Owoseye

The autopsy done on the remains of Isiaka Adeleke, the Osun West Senator who died on Sunday in Osogbo is suggesting that the late lawmaker had an overdose of painkillers in his system, family and medical sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.

The sources said a medical examination of the tissues taken from the Senator's body indicated he was injected with an overdose of painkillers.

"We learnt he was injected by one of his personal physicians said to have administered similar drugs on him in the past to suppress nagging pains in one of his legs," one source said.

Another source claimed the man who administered the drug on the former governor was not a qualified doctor, and had since been arrested. But PREMIUM TIMES is unable to independently verify that as at the time of publishing this report.

Mr. Adeleke died early Sunday at Biket Hospital in Osogbo but was not buried same day as scheduled after his younger brother, Deji, ordered an autopsy to be done at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTH) to ascertain the cause of death.

The preliminary result of the autopsy has since been made available to the family. It has however not been made public.

The pathology who conducted the autopsy, a Dr. Solaja, declined to speak to PREMIUM TIMES. He immediately terminated the telephone call made to him after our reporter identified herself.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Akeem Lasisi, could not be reached for comments. His known telephone number was switched off the several times our reporter called.

An official of the hospital, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the matter with the media, said, "There will still be more examination on the tissue sample collected so as to ascertain the exact cause of death as people have been speculating poison."

Our efforts to confirm the arrest of the 'doctor' who administered the painkiller were also unsuccessful, with Police Commissioner Fimihan Adeoye saying he had not received any report to that effect.

Mr. Adeleke was rushed to Biket Hospital in Osogbo on Sunday where he was confirmed dead.

The late senator was buried at his residence in Ede on Monday (today).

Nigeria

We're Still Far From 'Malaria-Free Nigeria', Minister Says

The Minister of Health Prof Isaac Adewole has said that the indices available have shown that the country was still far… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.