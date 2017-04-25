24 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: AMAA Gala Holds in Rwanda

Nigerian singer KCee, "Limpopo' crooner, will headline the African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) gala scheduled to hold on May 14, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nominees into the 28 categories of the awards will be announced at the gala, which will also feature performances from Rwandan artistes.

According to a statement signed by Tony Anih, director of administration, AMAA will host a creative entrepreneurs' workshop in Kigali on May 13, prior to the nominations gala night.

Meanwhile, AMAA will hold a sponsors' night in Lagos, the official host state, on May 4 where Joyce Banda, former president of Malawi, is expected to deliver a keynote address.

The main award ceremony is scheduled to hold in Lagos on Sunday, June 18 and will be attended by delegates and nominees from over 50 African countries including Nigeria.

RwandAir, Rwanda Development Board and Radisson Blu have partnered with the organisers of the AMAA to host the nomination night in Kigali.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Anih said, "We are very happy with our collaboration with RwandAir, Rwanda Development, Radisson Blu and the Kigali Convention Centre.

"And this is in the spirit of value creation and integration within the continent which the Africa Union is promoting.

"AMAA holding the nominations in Rwanda this year will promote tourism and bilateral relations between Nigeria and Rwanda."

