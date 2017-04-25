Rwanda: Police to Provide Solar Energy to 3,000 Households

Rwanda National Police is set to provide solar home systems to 3000 households in remote areas and 30 health centres in every district of the country in the coming month.

This will be part of the activities to mark the upcoming 17th anniversary of Rwanda National Police.

In an interview, the Commissioner for Community Policing, Assistant Commissioner of Police Celestin Twahirwa, said the anniversary activities will be directed toward crime prevention, human security, and supporting the country's development priorities.

It will be the seventh time RNP is holding the annual event, which is community oriented.

"This year's activities, that start on May 16, will include human security and awareness campaigns. Our distribution plan [of solar home systems] is to have 100 homes in every district connected across the country," said ACP Twahirwa.

When families are lit, according to ACP Twahirwa, there is improved security in neighbourhoods due to security lights.

Other activities that are planned include launch of the construction of a football pitch in Gasabo District, and holding several anti-crime awareness campaigns that will focus on fighting crimes like drug abuse and trafficking, gender based violence, house break-ins, environmental crimes, genocide ideology, corruption, human trafficking and road traffic related offences among others.

Since 2010, Police has been engaged in human security activities such as awarding best performers in community police. Awards ranged from vehicles to motorcycles and financial support.

Other activities include, special support to the vulnerable, including through building them houses, paying insurance premiums for them, among others.

"Such activities are designed to ensure prevention of crimes rather than responding to crimes and their consequences," said ACP Twahirwa.