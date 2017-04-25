24 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido Mourns Late Uncle Isiaka Adeleke

Talented Nigeria song writer, singer and performer, David Adeleke also known as Davido, is currently heartbroken over the death of his uncle, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

The music star who took to his various social media accounts on Monday to express his loss, described him as his hero.

Davido wrote on his twitter and Instagram handle @iam davido, "Heartbroken... Rest In Peace My dear uncle.. SHERUBAWON"

The three -time senator represented Osun West Senatorial district was also a former governor of Osun State.

The 62-year uncle of Davido died at Bikets Hospital in Oshogbo after suffering a heart attack was buried on Monday.

Meanwhile, the latest song of the self-acclaimed 'Omo Baba Olowo' "If" is currently enjoying massive air play in radio and television stations across the world.

The 'If' hit maker who signed record deal with Sony Music Entertainment recently visited the housemates at the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality TV show and advised them on fame and money.

The record deal with Sony made the 'Skelewu' crooner the first African to enter into such deal with the international label.

