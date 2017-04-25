Rwanda: Amavubi Coach Hey Summons 41 Players for Fitness Test

Amavubi head coach Antoine Hey has announced a provisional squad of 41 players that will participate in a physical test from which he will select the final squad he will used in the 2018 CHAN and 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

The newly appointed German tactician revealed the squad on Monday. The squad will undergo a physical test on May 3-4 May to determine each players strength and weakness. He will name the final 23-man squad that will also include foreign-based players, on May 26.

"The fitness test will include a speed test and an endurance test. The reason we are doing this test is to assess the physical condition of each players so that we can find the areas that each one them can improve," said Hey.

He added, "After the assessment results we shall talk to the players, talk to the club coaches on how the players should train to improve their fitness levels because we have a short time to work with them before the first match in June."

The official training camp will start on May 29 as the team readies for the first qualifier against Central African Republic scheduled for the weekend of June 10-11.

Hey's main task is to lead Rwanda to the 2018 CHAN and 2019 AFCON finals tournaments in Kenya and Cameroon, respectively. He will also be in charge of the U-23 and the Olympics team as they try to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Reigning league champions APR FC dominate this list with 11 players followed by the league leaders Rayon Sport that has seven players, Police FC has six players as AS Kigali while Bugesera FC have four players.

Huye-based Mukura, Musanze FC and bottom side Pepiniere have two players each while Rusizi-based Espoir FC have one.

41-man squad

APR FC: Michel Rusheshangoga, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Herve Rugwiro, Faustin Usengimana, Aimable Nsabimana, Yannick Mukunzi, Muhajr Hakizimana, Jihad Bizimana, Fiston Nkinzingabo, Patrick Sibomana and Amran Nshimiyimana.

Rayon Sports: Thierry Manzi, Dominique-Savio Nshuti, Olivier Niyonzima, Fiston Munezero, Jabir Manishimwe, Kevin Muhire and Eric Ndayishimiye.

Police FC: Mohamed Mpozembizi, Eric Ngendahimana, Justin Mico, Jean-Marie Muvandimwe, Danny Usengimana and Marcel Nzarora.

AS Kigali: Michel Ndahinduka, Sother Kayumba, Latif Bishira, Rodrigue Murengezi, Bernabe Mubumbyi and Eric Iradukunda.

Bugesera FC: Aimable Rucogoza, Bertrand Iradukunda, David Nzabanita and Olivier Kwizera.

Mukura VS: Ally Niyonzima and Yussuf Habimana.

Musanze FC: Ramadhan Niyonkuru and Francois Hakizimana.

Pepiniere FC: Gilbert Mugisha and Jean de Dieu Nsabimana.

Espoir FC: Ally Mbogo.