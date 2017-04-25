24 April 2017

Nigeria Lose World Relays Title to Jamaica

By Aliyu Kwaifa

Team Nigeria's 4x200m squad to the 2017 International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Relays failed to retain its title by finishing a distant fifth with a time of 1:33:08sec.

The squad comprised Blessing Okagbare, Dominique Duncan, Jennifer Madu, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Patience Okon-George and Praise Idamadudu.

The 2015 edition, the women's 4x200m team which comprising f Okagbare, Duncan, Regina George and Christy Udoh won a gold medal with a time of 1:30:52 sec.

The Jamaican team of Jura Levy, Shericka Jackson, Sashalee Forbes and Elaine Thompson won the race with a time of 1:29:04 sec while Germany came second with a time of 1:30:68 sec.

The U.S. came third position with a time of 1:30:87, and e Trinidad and Tobago placed fourth.

Meanwhile, Folashade Abugan, Jennifer Adaeze Edobi, Margaret Bamgbose, Omolara Omotosho, Patience Okon-George and Ugonna Ndu were listed in the 4x400m race scheduled later on Sunday.

The programme will consist of five events over four relay disciplines: the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m for both men and women, and a mixed 4x400m.

The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women will earn automatic entry for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

The inaugural World Relays in 2014 welcomed 576 athletes, while 669 athletes competed in Nassau in 2015. (NAN)

