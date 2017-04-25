24 April 2017

Tanzania: Majaliwa Optimistic of Victory On Anti-Narcotic War

By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Monday that religious leader's involvement in anti-narcotic war was a sign that Tanzania's fight against drugs would yield positive results.

Launching a forum on moral ethics erosion and effects of drug abuse organized by the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) in collaboration with the Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority, Mr Majaliwa said Tanzania was globally known for upholding peace and security, something which religious leaders are also doing.

"The country's peaceful state is highly attributed by role played by religious leaders. Since the government is well prepared in this war against drug abuse, the same way you are, we should join hands to discourage drug users," he said.

Mr Majaliwa said increased drugs use among Tanzanians has partly been contributed by erosion of moral ethics, calling upon religious leaders to address the issue in their areas using their positions.

Chief Sheikh, Abubakar Zubeiry said it was their role to preach and turn the society into the right direction saying they would spend a year visiting various parts of the country preaching the need to restore the country's moral ethics.

