24 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Breaking - Police Release Deji Adeyanju After 6hrs Detention

The police have again released the former Head of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju after detaining him for six hours for staging a peaceful protest demanding the freedom of renowned blogger and convener of PDP National Youth Frontier, Mr Austin Okai who was arrested by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS over alleged criticisms of the government of Kogi state.

Speaking to Vanguard immediately after his release, Prince Adeyanju disclosed that the police operatives who picked him and the co-Convener of the pro-democracy group, Mr. Ariyo Raphael Dare told him they were arrested on orders from above.

"Released again. Thank you everyone for the support. We will not stop & we will not be cowed. #FreeZakZakky Rally is for Wednesday 26th."

"They arrested me and said it was from orders from above, that I had no right to stage a peaceful protest but I told them that they had no rights to prevent me from staging a peaceful protest."

"As we argued, I also told them that the constitution provides for such rights and that the constitution only mandates them to provide security during such peaceful protests and not to arrest."

Prince Adeyanju also told Vanguard that he was ordered to make a statement at the police station, insisting he had no right to stage a peaceful protest.

Recall that Adeyanju was reportedly arrested alongside the Co-convener of the group, Mr. Ariyo Raphael Dare today the 24th of April, 2017 in front of the National Human Rights Commission in Abuja. A video also shows men of the security operatives spraying water cannons on the peaceful protesters before whisking the both men away.

Recall also that on the 21st, Prince Adeyanju was arrested and later released for staging a peaceful protest against the planned secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu by the Buhari-led federal government.

However, till date, both the IPOB leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and the PDP blogger, Austin Okai who have been variously granted bail by several courts are yet to be released nor has the federal government withdrawn its push for a secret trial of the IPOB leader.

