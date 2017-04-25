25 April 2017

Kenya: Gun Used in Conservationist Kuki Gallmann Shooting Found

By Brian Moseti And Fred Mukinda

Police have found the gun thought to have been used to shoot conservationist Kuki Gallmann.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery said the weapon is undergoing ballistic examinations to confirm if it was used to fire shots at 73-year-old Gallmann.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec condemned the shooting and called for the arrest of the perpetrators.

"I strongly condemn the shooting and all other violence that has taken place in recent months in Laikipia and Baringo. Violence is never the answer.

"I urge all Kenyans to refrain from violence and urge the government to take strong action to hold accountable all those responsible for the attacks and uphold the rule of law," he said in a statement.

She was shot at her ranch in Laikipia on Sunday.

PARTOLLING HER RANCH

At the time of the attack, Mrs Gallmann was patrolling her ranch to assess damage caused by herders who had burnt down one of her lodges on Saturday.At the time of the attack, Mrs Gallmann was patrolling her ranch to assess damage caused by herders who had burnt down one of her lodges on Saturday.

She was in the driver's seat of the vehicle and was accompanied by two security guards who were standing about 20 metres from the vehicle.

Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel also condemned the shooting saying the perpetrators must be brought to book. "I ask that security forces to bring the perpetrators to book," he said.

