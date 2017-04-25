Tanzania: With Poverty Comes Severe Depression

opinion

On April 7 this year, the world together with Tanzania, marked the 'World Health Day' to increase awareness in the general public about depression. The theme translated into encouraging people to talk about depression and seek medical attention.

Depression must not be confused with a 'bad day' or stress, which each of us might experience occasionally for one reason or the other. In fact, depression is a medical condition which is characterised by persistent sadness and loss of interest in activities, otherwise enjoyed, for a stretch of at least two weeks.

Depression can present with several symptoms including but not limited to; loss of energy, a feeling of guilt, feeling of hopelessness, change in sleeping pattern, change in appetite and even suicidal thoughts.

A diagnosis of depression must be made by a qualified clinician. Depression could result due to a major life event which is traumatic and beyond an individual's ability to cope such as death of a beloved one, unemployment and poverty.

People of all ages can be affected by depression.

The inter-relationship between depression and poverty

We already know that health is not a mere absence of illness and is influenced by a number of social determinants.

Poverty, an aspect of social exclusion has a significant influence on the quality of health in general and pre-dispose to depression.

Poverty, be it absolute poverty where there is a lack of basic needs or relative poverty where an individual lives below 60 per cent of the national median income, predisposes to constant stress, which is a risk factor for depression.

Unemployment and deprivation lead to constant psychological consequences and poor health in general.

A complex inter-relationship between depression and poverty seems to fuel each other. While poverty can pre-dispose to depression, a depressed society is unlikely to be productive.

Treating the inter-relationship

Treatment of depression includes psychotherapy and medications; however its management control and prevention in general should go beyond hospital care.

- People must be encouraged to build healthy and trustworthy relationships, which encourage sharing and openness.

- Coping skills should be part of education system early in life, which encourages the development of a balanced society.

- Social support must remain the core aspect in the management of depression.

- Increase in awareness to suspect and refer for medical care should be part of community activities geared to address depression.

- Furthermore, the government must engage policies which address unemployment, encourage job security and satisfaction.

- Overcoming stigma, which is related to depression will be crucial for more people seeking healthcare and willingness to engage.

Addressing poverty

Generally, better health is achieved by reducing the level of poverty. In the end of 19th century and the first half of 20th Century, Europe witnessed an overall reduction in burden of diseases across the board.

In a great deal, this was attributed to economic development in Europe, which in turn improved health in general such as improvements in nutrition.

Indeed there are many factors that interplay to produce better health outcomes. It is undoubted that efforts to address depression must in a great deal tackle poverty.

The influence of poverty on health and mental health in particular is enormous.

Women of poor background appear to be most affected by depression and poverty remains a consistent predictor in different settings.

Unhealthy relationships, inequalities and cultural roles have significantly predisposed women to depression compared to their counterparts.

Bad experiences and lack of social support before, during and after pregnancy has a great influence in maternal depression.

Studies have shown an association of poverty to maternal depression and major depressive disorder. For example a study in Uganda showed a prevalence of 29 per cent of 'probable major depressive disorder'.

Indeed, improvement of health will in a great deal depend on improvement of socioeconomic factors, which surround our population.

Increased awareness among members in the society will enable to bring forth those suspected with depressive disorder.