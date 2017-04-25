24 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Makongeni Thrash Buruburu in Governors Cup

By David Kwalimwa

Kennedy Otieno starred during Makongeni Sports' convincing 3-0 win over Buruburu Sports, in a Governors Cup match played at the Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday.

Otieno, 21, scored one - a vicious long range strike in the 10th minute - and then assisted another goal for Juma Godrick at the half hour mark to ensure the result. Andale Shadrach sealed the result with a third-second half goal.

"If we continue playing like this, I am sure we will take the trophy. My players have played very well since we started and I believe clubs in the National Super League should hand them opportunities." Makongeni coach Alberto Olouch explained.

In other selected results, Tusker Youth held Githurai Kimbo to a barren draw in a Roysambu sub-county game played at the Mwiki grounds. Also, Kariobangi Sports relied on a Evans Khaule goal to edge Young Stars FC 1-0, while Sportiff edged Komarock Rangers 2-1.

In another encounter, KenPoly drew 0-0 with St John's FC at Kariobangi grounds on Sunday.

Some 86 teams are competing in the sub-county stage of this competition which is bankrolled by the Nairobi City Council Alcoholic Drinks and Licensing Board.

Thereafter, 24 teams will qualify to play in the County finals next month from where the tournament winners will be known.

This six-month competition is aimed at being an avenue for keeping the youth in Nairobi County engaged while being sensitized on the need to avoid drug abuse and organised crime. The winning team will pocket Sh1.5 million with the runners-up taking home Sh1 million.

