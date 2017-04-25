Kenya: Nyeri Governor Aspirant Kinyanjui Quits Jubilee

Nyeri Governor aspirant Githinji Kinyanjui alias Cocorico has ditched Jubilee Party over unpreparedness to conduct the primaries.

Mr Kinyanjui told Nation that he will run as an independent candidate to avoid participating in an irregular exercise.

"I have decamped from the party since it will be wastage of time, energy and resources.

"The party is not ready to offer fair exercise considering what happened in Kirinyaga County today (ballot papers were not delivered to some areas). The promises given are just empty," Mr Kinyanjui said.

He asked his supporters not to turn out during the nominations scheduled for Wednesday.

The aspirant also cited inadequate ballot papers as a sign of lack of readiness.

The Real Estate dealer lashed out at Mr Raphael Tuju, the Secretary General, over the cancellation of the initial date on Friday last week.

Kirinyaga governor hopeful Anne Waiguru also complained of inadequate supply of ballot papers, asking the party secretariat to fix the problem to ensure credible nominations.

The party has said it has addressed the problems. One of the measures it has taken is by hiring more vehicles to deliver election materials on time.