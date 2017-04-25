Wiper Party has postponed the Machakos County gubernatorial nominations that were scheduled for Tuesday and called for an urgent meeting with all aspirants.

Wiper Party secretary-general Hassan Omar Hassan on Monday announced that the decision was reached by the top party organs which include the Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the party elections board and other leaders in a consultation meeting.

Mr Hassan said the party has invited all the three aspirants --former Chama Cha Uzalendo party leader Wavinya Ndeti, Deputy governor Bernard Kiala and the outgoing East African Legislative Member Peter Mathuki -- to attend an urgent meeting on Tuesday to reach a consensus on who will fly the Wiper gubernatorial ticket.

"If the three will not reach an agreement then we will have no option than to organise for a nomination exercise to allow the people of Machakos to determine who will be our candidate," said Mr Hassan.

The party further cited information that their rivals were planning to interfere with the exercise.

The Machakos gubernatorial seat is facing stiff competition from Governor Alfred Mutua of Maendeleo Chap Chap who dumped the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper.

Wiper being the most popular party is the region is keen to retain the seat by having a strong candidate who will compete with Dr Mutua during the August 8 elections.

Mr Hassan said that Wiper does not favour any specific candidate saying that all candidates have its full support.