Kenya: Omollo - Rangers Will Maintain Good Run

Can Posta Rangers maintain their near perfect start to this season's SportPesa Premier League?

"I honestly believe we can," the team's coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo has said. "The main reason being" Omollo, who is making a return to Kenyan football following a year-long coaching spell in India added: "my players have shown so much hunger and commitment to deliver results. My main task at the moment is motivate them to continue doing so."

Rangers showed commitment and guile to bag three points at the expense of Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday and sit top of the top flight league standings after six matches.

They have won four of the six games so far, amassing 14 points out of a possible 18, and are - crucially - yet to lose a football match. Critically, Rangers have only conceded one goal on nine hours of competitive football.

This has something to do with the fact that Omollo is a former Kenya international and Gor Mahia player who was in fact a solid defender in his time. Also part of the team's technical set up is Lawrence Webo, himself a Harambee Stars goalkeeping during his playing days.

On the pitch Rangers, have seldom missed Salim Abdalla and Duncan Ochieng who quit to join AFC Leopards earlier this year. In their stead, the central defensive partnership of Joackins Atudo and Luke Ochieng has blossomed, just as Geoffrey Kataka and Joseoph Kuria have done in midfield.

Lead striker Dennis Mukaisi has also weighed in with two goals.

Omollo says the side is hoping to better the fourth-place finish achieved last term. Even Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who are ranked second and third respectively, are playing catch-up.

Leopards had Ghanaian Gilbert Fiamenyo to thank for their weekend win against Thika United.