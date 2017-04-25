Photo: ONU/Stuart Price

Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Augustine Mahiga.

Kinshasa — Ministerial Committee of the Organ Troika (MCO-T) mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has said there is need for peaceful and transparent elections in the vast African nation.

President John Magufuli deployed mission to DRC ruled that there was consensus on the need for the credible elections to move the mineral-rich country into a new political and democratic dispensation.

The mission made the remarks after it was deployed by the President John Magufuli, chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Dr Magufuli, as the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, dispatched the team to assess the current political and security situation in the country, including the execution of the Episcopal Council of Catholic Bishops (CENCO) mediated Agreement of last December.

The mission, led by Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Augustine Mahiga also urged all political stakeholders to support the establishment of the government of national unity, which will encompass inclusiveness, national unity and reconciliation.

The mission was within the mandate received from the Extraordinary Summit held in Lozitha, Swaziland on April 2017, whereby Summit had "mandated the Organ Ministerial Troika to immediately conduct a follow-up mission to the DRC.

The committee welcomed the efforts of DRC President Joseph Kabila to push for the political process, despite the obstacles encountered in the implementation of the Political Agreement and, in particular, the Special Arrangements.

It noted with concern that the demise of the leader of the Opposition, Etienne Tshisekediwa Mulumba, has complicated the implementation of the Special Arrangements, resulting into political procrastination in the appointment of the Chairperson of the National