Kenya: Don't Politicise Projects

editorial

With the Jubilee government keen to show that it has delivered on its promises and deserves re-election, there is increased scrutiny of any claims of achievements.

This is to be expected, as voters evaluate its performance in the run-up to the August elections.

Of course, it's generally agreed that with the introduction of devolution after the 2013 elections, a lot of resources have gone to the grassroots and one singular item in which substantial funds have been channelled is infrastructure.

INFRASTRUCTURE

However, a claim by Infrastructure Principal Secretary John Mosonik that nearly 2,000 kilometres of new roads have been built around the country was bound to attract some scepticism.

The 1,882 kilometres of new roads is such a massive undertaking that it would be clearly evident to all.

Indeed, a good way to scale this is to visualise the construction of two separate highways from Busia to Mombasa.

Whereas it is true that some commendable work has been done, when the officials have to literally fight to get the public to appreciate this, then something is not adding up.

ECONOMY GROWTH

This, though, is not surprising. At a time when the people are facing severe economic difficulties, for instance, it's not easy to convince them that the economy is growing at nearly six per cent per year.

The officials can avoid controversy by resisting attempts to politicise economic and other achievements in this political season.