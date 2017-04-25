Kenya: Arrest and Punish Poll Chaos Culprits

The death of one person in election violence in Homa Bay County today compels us to revisit the lawlessness in party nominations and demand swift and stiff action by the government.

For the past two weeks, the country has been treated to scenes of lawlessness as parties have failed to manage their primaries.

Yet the masters of the mayhem have not been seized and punished.

PROTECT CITIZENS

And Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery audaciously went on air to proclaim that the national government has kept off because the nominations are party affair. Nothing can be more ridiculous.

It is citizens who participate in party elections. They have a right to protection at all times.

Violence has no colour, neither is it party-specific.

Every citizen's life is precious and should not be lost in dastardly acts arising from political intolerance.

Unless this culture of anarchy is stemmed, the country is headed for catastrophe.

TIMELINES

We have said before and, we repeat, that parties have a responsibility to conduct orderly nominations.

They must plan properly and professionally. Ballot boxes, voters' cards, registers and all other logistics must be put in place.

And the political leaders must promote peace, restrain and discipline their errant supporters.

But the relevant agencies, among them the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Registrar of Political Parties cannot sit pretty when things are getting out hand. Part of the problem is the short period for conducting the primaries - two weeks - yet the parties do not have the capacity to undertake such a gargantuan exercise.

BEEF UP SECURITY

Worse, the Registrar of Political Parties has absconded duty; and is totally removed from party operations yet it should monitor and regulate how they conduct themselves.

As a rule, parties that flout electoral regulations must be punished.

Since most nominations will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, we are likely to witness even worse cases of violence.

Therefore, we ask the government to beef up security to ensure the nominations are orderly and apprehend and punish those who cause any breaches.