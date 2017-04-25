Lilongwe — Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ) in Malawi will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) in the lakeshore district of Salima at Fish Eagle Cottage from April 28 to April 30, 2017

According to Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Communications Officer, Prince Henderson, the meeting will discuss ACJ constitution and membership.

He told Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Sunday that delegates to the meeting will review the role of ACJ members in relation to the structures of the Catholic Church in particular and the country in general.

"Members are expected to elect the executive committee of ACJ at national level. We are appealing to old and new members to attend the meeting. We need to have proper structure and participation of many members will be encouraging to us," Henderson said.

The Communication Officer is calling for the submission of names for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary General, Vice Secretary General, Treasurer and three committee members.

"The names for possible candidates can be submitted to me on my email address,

He hoped the meeting will accord members a social interaction and enable them establish networks in order to enhance their profession.

"We are looking for financial support to enable us host the meeting. The support can be channelled through Association of Catholic Journalists (ACJ), Savings Account number 1040000077831 at FDH Bank in Blantyre Branch. We are asking well-wishers to provide a little something to the noble cause," Henderson explained.

One of the organisers to the meeting, Grace Kapatuka said so far we have received confirmation of attendance from three regions namely South, Centre and East.

"We are yet to have confirmations of members from the northern region. In total as of now, we have received confirmation of 62 members and we are still expecting to have more members confirming their participation," she pointed out.

Kapatuka told Mana that the central region chapter has arranged transport to and from Salima, and members are required to make a minimal contribution of K3, 000.00.