An in loco inspection will take place at the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch on Tuesday, day two of the triple murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice trial of Henri van Breda.

Judge Siraj Desai will lead a convoy to the scene where Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and Rudi Van Breda, 22 were hacked to death on January 27, 2015. Henri's sister Marli sustained a serious head injury, but survived.

The 22-year-old on Monday pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, in his plea explanation saying an intruder wearing dark clothes, gloves and a balaclava had attacked his loved ones that morning.

He said he had also heard other voices of people speaking Afrikaans in their house.

Henri claimed that after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder, the man had escaped.

On Monday, first officer at the scene Sergeant Adrian Kleynhans said there had been no sign of forced entry at the family's house.

He said when he arrived at the scene that morning, Henri had been emotional, but not crying.

When he pulled up outside the Goske Street house, Henri came out through the front door in his underwear.

Kleynhans said he smelt alcohol on his breath.

The officer testified that besides the bloody axe on the stairs, the ground floor appeared fine, with valuables, such as a handbag and laptop, all in place.

The weapon was the first sign of something being wrong, Kleynhans told the court. When he ascended the stairs, he found Marli and Teresa.

He phoned for help when Marli's arm and leg moved and he realised she was still alive.

He took cellphone photos of the scene before allowing paramedics to work on Marli. While taking the photos, he saw Rudi and Martin's bodies in the room.

The sergeant said when he walked through the family's house, he saw the kitchen door was ajar and the windows were slightly open.

There was also a paper with emergency numbers stuck to the fridge, near where cigarettes butts had been killed on the kitchen floor, Kleynhans testified.

