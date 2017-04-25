25 April 2017

South Africa: Terror-Accused Twins Expected Back in Court

Twin brothers accused of planning to set off explosives at a US embassy and at "Jewish institutions" are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, 23, face three counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

In January their case was postponed for further investigation.

Their lawyer Annelene van den Heever argued that the case should be struck off the roll and that the State needed to get its house in order.

"This matter should be struck off the roll and reinstated when the State has more evidence to place the matter back on the roll," she said at the time.

The twins were arrested in July 2016 during raids in Newclare and Azaadville on the West Rand.

According to their charge sheet, the brothers, who were arrested along with siblings Ebrahim and Fatima Patel, were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group and were allegedly planning to set off explosives at a US embassy and "Jewish institutions" in South Africa.

The investigating officer found the twins had been active on social media prior to their arrests, allegedly discussing matters that could incriminate them.

They were released on R5 000 bail each after their lawyer at the time, Yousha Tayob' brought an urgent application before the High Court in Johannesburg for their release.

