25 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hearings Continue for Officials Accused of Misconduct During Nkandla Upgrades

Tagged:

Related Topics

Disciplinary hearings for 12 public works department officials accused of acting unlawfully in the R246m security upgrade of President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead are expected to continue on Tuesday.

The disciplinary hearings were postponed on Monday when Sibusiso Chonco failed to attend.

Representing Chonco, lawyer Adrian Moodley said his client had been given a sick note by a doctor who booked him off from March 29 to April 29.

Moodley pleaded with chairperson Thulani Khuzwayo in the hopes of a postponement.

However, the lawyer representing the department, Clement Kulati, said that proceedings had been suspended for far too long. He said that if Chonco was booked off sick in March, he should have informed the disciplinary officials.

In postponing proceedings for the day, Khuzwayo said that the disciplinary would continue on Tuesday with or without Chonco.

In her 2014 report, former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela found that Zuma and his family unduly benefited from R246m in upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

Zuma refuted the report and the matter was taken to the Constitutional Court.

In its judgment on March 31, the Constitutional Court ordered Treasury to determine the "reasonable amount" Zuma should repay.

News24

South Africa

Terror-Accused Twins Expected Back in Court

Twin brothers accused of planning to set off explosives at a US embassy and at "Jewish institutions" are expected back… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.