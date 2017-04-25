South Africa: Hearings Continue for Officials Accused of Misconduct During Nkandla Upgrades

Disciplinary hearings for 12 public works department officials accused of acting unlawfully in the R246m security upgrade of President Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead are expected to continue on Tuesday.

The disciplinary hearings were postponed on Monday when Sibusiso Chonco failed to attend.

Representing Chonco, lawyer Adrian Moodley said his client had been given a sick note by a doctor who booked him off from March 29 to April 29.

Moodley pleaded with chairperson Thulani Khuzwayo in the hopes of a postponement.

However, the lawyer representing the department, Clement Kulati, said that proceedings had been suspended for far too long. He said that if Chonco was booked off sick in March, he should have informed the disciplinary officials.

In postponing proceedings for the day, Khuzwayo said that the disciplinary would continue on Tuesday with or without Chonco.

In her 2014 report, former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela found that Zuma and his family unduly benefited from R246m in upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.

Zuma refuted the report and the matter was taken to the Constitutional Court.

In its judgment on March 31, the Constitutional Court ordered Treasury to determine the "reasonable amount" Zuma should repay.

News24