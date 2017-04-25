Photo: The Citizen

Zanzibar — Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has exposed squandering of public funds, prompting thorough investigation to find out the embezzlers behind the deceitful deals.

The CAG report follows an investigation as directed by President Ali Mohamed Shein last June, into the management and payment of monthly salaries.

According to Chief Secretary (CS), Dr Yahya Abdulhamid Mzee, the CAG identified unbalanced payments and lack of justification for funds released for salaries.

"It was uncovered that long period absentees from work due to sickness or further studies, civil servants on leave without pay and retired workers are still on the payroll," the CS said, adding that during the civil servants' verification, many failed to turn-up.

Some workers who are supposed to have retired because of age and sickness are still on duty, and unjustifiable diversion of salary funds to other activities is another problem that the CAG uncovered during the special audit.

In response to the report, the government has immediately suspended salary payment to all civil servants not on job, pending further investigation. "The government also needs its money back from people who illegally received it," Dr Mzee said.

He said the government is determined to uproot the entire 'network of dishonest officers in its ranks' to avoid massive losses of public funds, vowing to hold accountable all the thieves in public offices and recovering the lost money.

"Civil Servants who have been absent for long because of sickness have to prove their sickness with evidence from the medical board," said the Chief Secretary, adding that civil servants on study leave will be verified but those at the retirement age must go.

The salary processing in public offices, he said, will undergo review to avoid further cheating, he said, hinting that the President has been astonished and irked by the report

. President Shein has reportedly ordered that no stone should be left unturned in searching for all dishonest officers who have been benefiting from the public funds through cheating.