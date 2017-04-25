Kenya: 26 Dead, Several Injured in Kibwezi After Bus, Tanker Crash

Twenty six people have died while several have been injured after bus collided with a tanker at Kambu along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, Kibwezi OCPD Leonard Kimaiyo says.

The bus, belonging to Buscar company, was headed to Mombasa from Nairobi when the crash happened.

Police said the driver of the bus was overtaking another vehicle at Kalulu bridge when he saw an oncoming truck.

As he tried to return the bus back to its lane, it collided with the truck.

The bus landed in a ditch but the truck remained on the road, police said.

The driver of the truck and his turn boy were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Makindu Sub-County Hospital and the Kibwezi Amref hospital.

Additional reporting by Stella Cherono