25 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 26 Dead, Several Injured in Kibwezi After Bus, Tanker Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pius Maundu

Twenty six people have died while several have been injured after bus collided with a tanker at Kambu along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, Kibwezi OCPD Leonard Kimaiyo says.

The bus, belonging to Buscar company, was headed to Mombasa from Nairobi when the crash happened.

Police said the driver of the bus was overtaking another vehicle at Kalulu bridge when he saw an oncoming truck.

As he tried to return the bus back to its lane, it collided with the truck.

The bus landed in a ditch but the truck remained on the road, police said.

The driver of the truck and his turn boy were seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Makindu Sub-County Hospital and the Kibwezi Amref hospital.

Additional reporting by Stella Cherono

Kenya

Police Find Gun Thought to Be Used to Shoot Conservationist

Police have found the gun thought to have been used to shoot conservationist Kuki Gallmann. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.