Tanzania: State Secures 230 Billion/ - for Climate Change Mitigation Projects

Dodoma — Vice-President's Office (VPO) has secured 230bn/- for execution of adaptation measures in a strategic Simiyu water project to mitigate climate change effects.

Minister of State in VPO, Union Affairs and Environment, January Makamba, told the National Assembly here yesterday that his office is still seeking more funds from international climate change bodies to implement various projects for mitigation of climate change.

According to Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment) Mr January Makamba "The VPO's office will continue writing more project proposals for implementation of adaptation projects to mitigate the climate change effects, which cut across all sectors in the country, including production and public services," he said as he tabled his ministry's budget estimates for the 2017/18 fiscal year.

Four other projects on biodiversity conservation that the ministry had presented to the Global Environment Facility have received a funding green light, bringing to nine the total number of projects that will receive funding from the facility.

"Our strategy is to make a case that climate change effects are among the challenges affecting our economic growth," explained the Minister, saying the argument will help in securing funds for implementation of adaptation strategies to mitigate the effects, boast production and improve delivery of public services.

Outlining strategies currently implemented to restore and safeguard lake and river water sources, Mr Makamba said a national taskforce that Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan launched recently on the conservation of River Ruaha Basin has started its work.once the industries start operating.

"It has since been agreed that there is need to look for a partner or investor to inject funds to enable the facility start operations," she said.

"Already, LAPF Pension Fund has agreed to pump in the required amount of funds to complete the construction works for the plant to start meat processing in the next six months," she explained, assuring that LAPF investment in the meat factory will be guided by the legal requirements under the Social Security Regulatory Authority (SSRA).

"This is to ensure that members' contributions are invested carefully in a manner that will benefit the funds and public," she stated.

She appreciated the financial boost by the pension scheme towards allowing the processing facility to begin operations in the next six months and eventually reduce unemployment problem through job creation.

"It is our hope that the factory will also check conflicts pitting farmers against livestock keepers since the pastoralists will have a readily available and lucrative market for their cattle and peasants get opportunity to establish pastureland for livestock," she observed.