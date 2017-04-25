Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has been declared the winner of the county governorship ODM nomination contest with 46,343 sparking huge protests in the town.

Police are battling protesting youths in the towm with gun shots renting the air.

They are using teargas canisters to disperse the youth

In a controversial announcement by County Returning Officer Erastus Otieno, Kasipul MP Joseph Magwanga has been declared the second with 14661 while Samuel Wakiaga has got 2087.Mr Cosmas Kanyadudi has 24 and Enosh Bolo 2174 sparking the demos.

The official could not explain where he got the result saying he has authority to announce whatever he has.

Flanked by Homa Bay County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe and top county officials, the returning officer was accorded heavy security by armed police officials who began to throw journalists out as soon as the results were announced.

The poll official could not declare what each candidate got at constituency level, saying that presiding officers have refused to give him the results.

County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe told Mr Otieno to get out of the hall after announcing the results.

The results were protested by agents of other candidates who argued that they do not reflect the true picture in the ground.

Mr Magwanga's chief agent at the hall Mr Lameck Okeyo Omollo said they have rejected the results in totality and will address the press over the matter.

After the announcement, contingent of armed security officials began driving journalists and agents of other officials out of the tallying centre which is Homa Bay High School.

During the controversial announcement, Senator Moses Kajwang has been declared the winner with 1948 while his rival Fred Rabong'o has got 754.

Curiously, just in Mbita Constituency alone, Mr Wakiaga garnered 3,332 votes against what was declared at the main county tallying centre which is 2,087.

Consequently, in Mbita, Mr Kajwang got 3,190 against 1,948 announced at County tallying centre when he was declared winner.

At dawn, supporters of Mr Magwanga were chased away by police outside Homa Bay High School the county tallying centre.