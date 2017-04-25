Kenya: Walter Sirawa Arrested With ODM Ballot Papers

Photo: Benson Momanyi/The Nation

Awendo MP aspirant John Walter Owino (centre), returning officer Martin Rege (right) and his deputy (left) during their arrest in Migori County on April 25, 2017.

Awendo Constituency aspirant Walter Sirawa, who won the race for the ODM ticket in the party primaries, has been arrested in Florence Hotel in Migori Town with ballot papers.

The aspirant, together with returning officer Martin Rege who presided over the Awendo ODM nominations, were caught tearing Governor Obado's ballot papers for the Awendo Town Hall polling centre.

The two, alongside an unidentified man, were taken to Migori Police Station to assist in investigations.

"I had only come to relieve myself before coming to the county tallying centre," the returning officer said when Nation.co.ke tried to find out why he was at the hotel instead of delivering the results to the county tallying centre at Migori TTC.

Heavy security is manning the hotel to ensure no evidence is tampered with.