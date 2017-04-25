Ghana: Soca Album Featuring Ghana's Stonebwoy Hits N.o 3 On Billboard Charts

Trinidadian Soca Musician, Fay-Ann Lyons, who is also wife to Soca top celebrity, BUNJI GARLIN, in a latest interview on OnStage with Winford Williams on April 22, 2017 says she'll be on the same set with Stonebwoy to shoot the official video for "Block Di Road" this May (2017) - a collabo she did with the Ghanaian Superstar.

Her debut album "Break The World" released on March 14, 2017 was Numer 3 on World Billboard.com Music Charts. Stonebwoy is enjoying a very good year already with 3 MAJOR FEATURES on 3 separate albums ("Transition" by Jemere Morgan, "Avrakedabra" by Morgan Heritage & "Break The World" by Fay-Ann Lyon, respectively.

"My album features AfroSoca, which I did with Stonebwoy, who just won Best (Reggae/Dancehall) Artiste in Ghana. Africa has so many different types of unique music, like the azonto, this and that, and others so it is nice to have it all as Afrobeats. I have a representation of my foundation music, which is Soca, and then his, which is Afrobeats. So that makes a good blend of both as AfroSoca. I've started filming my part for the song and Stonebwoy flies back into Jamaica in May, and we're gonna finish the video together in Jamaica," Fay-Ann says.

An audio slide for the song on youtube titled "Block Di Road" has earned over 130,000 views already.

Stonebwoy who is currently in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, played a concert last night at Villaverde. It was the maiden edition of the Makossa Pan-African Arts & Culture Festival. Fans who watched Stonebwoy perform for the first time were very stunned to toe and were on their feet all through his almost 1 hour performance.

Surprisingly, Stonebwoy's new song "Come From Far" (Wogbejeke) released barely 2 weeks ago was most embraced by the audience he had to performance it back to back (twice) with the audience singing along the lines. The official video for the song on Stonebwoy's Official Youtube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/stonebwoyburniton1) has crept beyond 171,000 views. Radio and TV Stations across the African continent are also giving "Come From Far" good airplay.

Stonebwoy also took time to visit the Haile Selassie Museum at the Addis Ababa University on Saturday, April 22, 2017 - as part of the festival activities. He returns to Ghana this week with his Team (Burniton Music Group).