Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Calls for Rules On Soccer View Centres

Following the death of some football fans in Calabar, Cross River State, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has called on the executive arm of government in the state to come up with a regulation that would forestall such devastating occurrence for future purposes.

Obasa who made the call during Plenary yesterday, commiserated with the families of the deceased, including the demise of other political leaders in the country.

A high-tension cable had fallen on a shop, where football fans were watching a UEFA Europa league quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht and electrocuted them to death.

Obasa noted that soccer viewing by football fans was a common practice across the globe and attracts lots of people and as such, it should be regulated.

He said: "The incident that happened in Calabar could happen even in Lagos. People go to viewing centres without regulation, it is for us to learn from it and those who are in-charge in Lagos State should do something so that we don't witness such in the state," the Speaker said. By Kehinde Olatunji

The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, Publicity and Security, Tunde Braimoh, had earlier called the attention of the House to the death of three political personalities that lost their lives in the last one week.

Braimoh recalled the deaths of a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kosofe Local Government, Alhaji Abiodun Sunmola, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the fifth Assembly, Farouk Adegboyega Oshodi and former Governor of Osun State who was a serving Senator, Alhaji Isiaka Adeleke.

Members took turns to appraise the contributions of the political figures during their lifetimes, saying that their deaths had left big vacuum in the political circle of the country.