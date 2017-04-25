25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister - Nigeria Far From Eradicating Malaria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Salau

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole said the country is far from realising its dream of 'malaria-free Nigeria.'

The minister, who disclosed this yesterday at an event to commemorate 2017 World Malaria Day organised by the United States Embassy in Abuja, however said the Federal Government was determined to eliminate the disease by 2020.

"A look at some indices shows that we are still far from our dream of malaria free Nigeria. Our current Malaria Strategic Plan, which is meant to lead us to pre-elimination, has been praised for being focused and articulate, but it is coming at a time when the resources for malaria control are dwindling.

"In addition, there are limited resources for effective programme coordination, monitoring and evaluation," he said.

Adewole said government had allocated more resources to malaria control programme in the 2017 budget, saying "Our target is to achieve zero mortality rate from malaria by 2020."

While commending the United States Government for its support to eliminate malaria in Nigeria, the minister appealed for more funding.

"I use this occasion to solicit for more support to enable us achieve a pre-elimination phase in 2020," he said.

Speaking, the Deputy Head of Mission, US Embassy, David Young urged Nigerians to sleep in treated net.

Young also warned against the use of counterfeit or substandard drugs to cure malaria.

"Ending malaria for good is achievable if we play our individual and collective roles. Remember that malaria is preventable; ensure that you and all members of your household sleep under a treated bed net every night," he said.

Nigeria

Ex-Envoy Asks Trump to Revoke Visas of Corrupt Rulers

Nigerian leaders suspected of corruption may soon find themselves shut out of the United States after a special report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.