NAMIBIA won the u20 Africa Cup when they thrashed Kenya 66-24 in the final in Antananarivo, Madagascar on Sunday.

Namibia led 26-12 at the break and eventually ran in a total of ten tries as they completed a resounding victory in the inaugural u20 continental tournament.

Fullback Romanzo Lento, right wing Rudy Pretorius, lock Reinhardt Carelse and eighthman Riaan de Klerk each scored two tries and scrum half Wihan von Wiellich and fly half Cliven Loubser one each, while Loubser added eight conversions for a personal tally of 21 points.

Namibia opened the scoring as early as the third minute with Lento's first try and after 17 minutes had streaked into a 19-0 lead.

Kenya briefly launched a revival with tries by flanker Stanley Isogol and centre Victor Matiko to narrow the gap to 19-12, but a try by Loubser gave Namibia a 26-12 lead at halftime.

Namibia's forwards dominated proceedings up front and further tries by Lento and Von Wiellich put them 40-12 ahead.

Once again Kenya came back with tries by prop James Simiyu and substitute Charles Meschak, but Namibia finished stronger and further tries by Pretorius, Carelse and two by De Klerk completed an emphatic victory.

In the third place play-off Madagascar beat Zimbabwe 36-35 in a thrilling encounter.

On Thursday, Namibia opened their campaign with another convincing win, beating Madagascar 66-7.

Namibia once again ran in 10 tries with Chad Plato, Wihan von Wielligh, Prince Gaoseb and Riaan de Klerk scoring two each and Alastair Miller and Rudy Pretorius one each, while Cliven Loubser added eight conversions.

In the other first round match on Thursday, Kenya beat Zimbabwe 34-24.