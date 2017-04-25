25 April 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Africa: Namibia Thrash Kenya to Win U20 Africa Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA won the u20 Africa Cup when they thrashed Kenya 66-24 in the final in Antananarivo, Madagascar on Sunday.

Namibia led 26-12 at the break and eventually ran in a total of ten tries as they completed a resounding victory in the inaugural u20 continental tournament.

Fullback Romanzo Lento, right wing Rudy Pretorius, lock Reinhardt Carelse and eighthman Riaan de Klerk each scored two tries and scrum half Wihan von Wiellich and fly half Cliven Loubser one each, while Loubser added eight conversions for a personal tally of 21 points.

Namibia opened the scoring as early as the third minute with Lento's first try and after 17 minutes had streaked into a 19-0 lead.

Kenya briefly launched a revival with tries by flanker Stanley Isogol and centre Victor Matiko to narrow the gap to 19-12, but a try by Loubser gave Namibia a 26-12 lead at halftime.

Namibia's forwards dominated proceedings up front and further tries by Lento and Von Wiellich put them 40-12 ahead.

Once again Kenya came back with tries by prop James Simiyu and substitute Charles Meschak, but Namibia finished stronger and further tries by Pretorius, Carelse and two by De Klerk completed an emphatic victory.

In the third place play-off Madagascar beat Zimbabwe 36-35 in a thrilling encounter.

On Thursday, Namibia opened their campaign with another convincing win, beating Madagascar 66-7.

Namibia once again ran in 10 tries with Chad Plato, Wihan von Wielligh, Prince Gaoseb and Riaan de Klerk scoring two each and Alastair Miller and Rudy Pretorius one each, while Cliven Loubser added eight conversions.

In the other first round match on Thursday, Kenya beat Zimbabwe 34-24.

Namibia

Angola, Namibia Discuss Cooperation On Malaria Control

Angola and Namibia will discuss bilateral mechanisms for cooperation on combat malaria at a meeting set for Tuesday in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.