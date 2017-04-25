24 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Num Branch Secretary Gunned Down, Suspects Sought

Police are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects who fatally wounded a Branch Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at Pan Africanist Resources, Evander Gold Mine, Mduduzi Simelane aged 55, over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday, 22 April 2017, at approximately 06:50, a few meters away from his home at Leslie whilst on the way to work. A white Toyota Yaris with its registration plate shielded was spotted fleeing the scene at a high speed after a number of gunshots were fired that resulted to Simelane being fatally wounded.

The reason for the assassination is unknown and police have since opened a murder case. Any person with information is urged to contact Constable Thulani Madonsela at 081 500 9503 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

