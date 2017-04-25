Sudan: President Bashir Receives Message From His Egyptian Counterpart

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Thursday received a verbal message from his Egyptian counterpart, Abdul Fatah Sisi, dealing with the bilateral relations and reaffirming the Egyptian strategic commitment to the bilateral relations and to work together on the principle of mutual respect between the two countries.

The message was delivered by the visiting Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samih Shukri who was received by the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, at the Republican Guests House in Khartoum, in the presence of the Minister for Foreign Relations professor Ibrahim Ghandour

The Egyptian Minister has pointed out in press statement that he has listed to the vision of the president of the Republic Omar Bashir on the need to work to gather with regard to meeting the aspirations of the two countries' peoples and towards more solidarity in achieving the joint interests.

He said he held meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Ghandour, dealing with all issues that need the two parties to work to gather for removing all hurdled on joint relations between the two countries.

He underlined the strategic Egyptian commitment to the relations with the Sudan which does not change because they are not, the relations, the product of one day but rather external relations that existed so long as the two people existed.