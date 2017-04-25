20 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Bashir Receives Message From His Egyptian Counterpart

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic Omar Bashir on Thursday received a verbal message from his Egyptian counterpart, Abdul Fatah Sisi, dealing with the bilateral relations and reaffirming the Egyptian strategic commitment to the bilateral relations and to work together on the principle of mutual respect between the two countries.

The message was delivered by the visiting Egyptian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samih Shukri who was received by the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, at the Republican Guests House in Khartoum, in the presence of the Minister for Foreign Relations professor Ibrahim Ghandour

The Egyptian Minister has pointed out in press statement that he has listed to the vision of the president of the Republic Omar Bashir on the need to work to gather with regard to meeting the aspirations of the two countries' peoples and towards more solidarity in achieving the joint interests.

He said he held meeting with his Sudanese counterpart, Ghandour, dealing with all issues that need the two parties to work to gather for removing all hurdled on joint relations between the two countries.

He underlined the strategic Egyptian commitment to the relations with the Sudan which does not change because they are not, the relations, the product of one day but rather external relations that existed so long as the two people existed.

Sudan

Sudan's Agricultural Bank Signs Agreements With US Companies

The Sudanese Agricultural Bank has signed four agreements with major American companies in the fields of axial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.