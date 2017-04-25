20 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Meeting of the Sudanese Egyptian Political Consultations Convened

Khartoum — The joint Sudanese Egyptian Political Consultations Committee convened its meeting here Thursday at the Ministry of foreign Affairs, with the Sudanese side led by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour and the Egyptian side led by the Minister of Foreign Relations currently on visit here, Samih Shukri

The two sides reviewed the process of the bilateral relations between the two sides and a number of issues of mutual interest, underlining the deep historical relations between the two countries.

The two sides agreed in the meeting to continue exchange of support and coordination at all levels in the regional and international arenas.

They are also agreed in the meeting to call on the media in the two countries to be cautious about transmitting news and report about the two countries and to work for maximizing the joint points in a way that would be beneficiary to the two sides.

The two sides also agreed to hold follow up regular meetings for follow up of what has been agreed upon during these meetings.

The two sides agreed that these meetings be held alternately in the two countries.

