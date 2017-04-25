20 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Prof. Ghandour Renews Sudan Unshakeable Stance Towards Security Agreements Reached With Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has renewed Sudan 'unshakeable' stance towards the agreement reached with Egypt in the field of security cooperation during the meetings of the Consultation Political Committee between the two countries which held recently in Cairo.

The Minister addressing the meeting of the Sudanese-Egyptian Political Committee has affirmed the necessity for exchanging information between the concerned security bodies via the mechanism agreed upon to strengthen confidence in these bodies and ban any kind of support or hosting to the active opposition opponents in each of the two countries whatever be the reasons.

On the Sudanese-Egyptian and Ethiopian cooperation, the minister said the Egyptian proposal concerning the tripartite cooperation in the field of communications, investment and academic cooperation was received and will be reviewed by the three countries in the first preparatory meeting.

Prof. Ghandour has lauded the Egyptian role supporting the Sudanese strategy aimed at UNAMID exit from Darfur, referring that the recent meeting of the Political Consultation Committee laid strong base for the development of cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in all fields.

Egypt

Zimbabweans Poorest, Survey Finds, But Who's the Wealthiest?

NAMIBIANS are the third wealthiest people in Africa, according to an April 2017 report by Mauritius' AfrAsia Bank and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.