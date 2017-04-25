Egypt: Prof. Ghandour Renews Sudan Unshakeable Stance Towards Security Agreements Reached With Egypt

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour has renewed Sudan 'unshakeable' stance towards the agreement reached with Egypt in the field of security cooperation during the meetings of the Consultation Political Committee between the two countries which held recently in Cairo.

The Minister addressing the meeting of the Sudanese-Egyptian Political Committee has affirmed the necessity for exchanging information between the concerned security bodies via the mechanism agreed upon to strengthen confidence in these bodies and ban any kind of support or hosting to the active opposition opponents in each of the two countries whatever be the reasons.

On the Sudanese-Egyptian and Ethiopian cooperation, the minister said the Egyptian proposal concerning the tripartite cooperation in the field of communications, investment and academic cooperation was received and will be reviewed by the three countries in the first preparatory meeting.

Prof. Ghandour has lauded the Egyptian role supporting the Sudanese strategy aimed at UNAMID exit from Darfur, referring that the recent meeting of the Political Consultation Committee laid strong base for the development of cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in all fields.