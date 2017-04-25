20 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Chairs Meeting for Increase Water Resources in Red Sea

Khartoum — The First Vice-President, the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh has directed the Ministries of Finance, Water Resource , the Eastern Sudan reconstruction Fund and the Red Sea State to set up Emergency Room to implement plan for increase of water resources in the Red Sea State.

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hammed said in the press statements following a meeting held, at the Republican Palace chaired by, General Saleh and attended by all the concerned circles that the FVP briefed on the current situation of water in the state.

He pointed out that the meeting also discussed linking of the state to the Nile water resources.

