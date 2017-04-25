20 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker Affirms State Keenness to Realize Security, Stability and Peace

Khartoum — Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, has reiterated State resolve to achieve security, stability and peace in the Country as well as providing services in fields of education, health, roads and water.

Receiving Governor of East Darfur State, Anas Omer, in his office, Thursday, Professor Omer heard a detailed briefing about overall situations in East Darfur, and provision of services particularly in educational field.

The Speaker called for placing technical and technological education more attention so as to help families enter circle of production.

