Somalia: IED Blast Hits AMISOM Convoy in Lower Shabelle

A roadside bomb struck a military convoy carrying African Union soldiers in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region on Thursday afternoon.

Residents said Several AMISOM soldiers are feared dead after a deadly roadside explosion ripped through armored vehicle at an area located in the outskirts of Afgoye district.

The AMISOM convoy left Afgoye and was heading to AU military base in Muuri village at the time of the land mine blast, the residents added.

AMISOM has not commented on the amush.

No group has yet claimed credit for the bomb attack, but Al shabaab which is fighting to topple the UN-backed government has in the past carried out similar assaults in the region.