20 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: IED Blast Hits AMISOM Convoy in Lower Shabelle

Tagged:

Related Topics

A roadside bomb struck a military convoy carrying African Union soldiers in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region on Thursday afternoon.

Residents said Several AMISOM soldiers are feared dead after a deadly roadside explosion ripped through armored vehicle at an area located in the outskirts of Afgoye district.

The AMISOM convoy left Afgoye and was heading to AU military base in Muuri village at the time of the land mine blast, the residents added.

AMISOM has not commented on the amush.

No group has yet claimed credit for the bomb attack, but Al shabaab which is fighting to topple the UN-backed government has in the past carried out similar assaults in the region.

Somalia

Four Militants Executed By Firing Squad in Baidoa City

Somali military court on Monday has executed four suspects linked to Al- Shabaab for carrying out blasts in the town of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.