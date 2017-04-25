20 April 2017

Somalia: Gunmen Kill Two Govt Soldiers in Mogadishu

Suspected Al shabaab assailants have on Thursday gunned down two Somali government soldiers in Mogadishu, witness and Police said.

The witness, speaking on condition of anonymity told Radio Shabelle that pistol-wielding middle-aged men shot dead the soldiers in Mogadishu's bustling Bakaro market.

"Two men wearing in military uniform were killed today by gunmen who stopped their car at Bakaro market junction," said a Police officer who declined not to be named in print.

According to the sources, the killers fled the scene after shooting dead the soldiers, however Al shabaab has in the past carried out similar assassinations in Mogadishu in the past.

