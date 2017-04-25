Kenya: Nasa Draft Structure As Pentagon Meets in Nairobi

The opposition National Super Alliance principals on Monday met for the second day running to finalise their plans to name a presidential candidate on Thursday.

Options of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and ANC's Musalia Mudavadi as presidential candidates with pairings of a running mate were on the table at the meeting at a basement safe house in Karen, Nairobi.

The meeting was only attended by the Nasa Pentagon -- which includes Ford-Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula and Governor Isaac Ruto (CCM).

"They are meeting today (Monday) for the second day to try and conclude the government structure and the power sharing formula," said the source.

They are to deposit the structure and the formula with the Registrar of Political Parties this week.

RESPECT AGREEMENT

It is understood that the instruments will be signed by the five leaders to ensure that whoever becomes President, if Nasa wins the August 8 General Election, is compelled to respect the agreement.

"You know, there are fears that if one of them becomes President he could easily fail to live up to their agreement if it lacks a legal enforcement," said an MP privy to the deliberations.

"This time round, there will be no gentleman's memorandum of understanding."

While Mr Odinga has been assuring his colleagues that he would serve as a transition president, Mr Musyoka argues he is best-placed to beat Jubilee's President Uhuru Kenyatta.

GUARANTEE VICTORY

Alternatively, he submits that the ticket of Mr Mudavadi with him as running mate and Mr Odinga becoming Premier Cabinet Secretary would guarantee Nasa victory.

The former Prime Minister, however, believes he is the best candidate on the basis of his popularity and that of his party.

"Kalonzo believes that he is the best candidate and wants to be given chance. His argument is that Nasa should not make choices who will be beaten the Jubilee Party. He cannot see who they can be out of government for the next five years," a source said.