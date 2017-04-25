Somalia: U.S. Congress Meet Over Famine, Conflict in Somalia

"... When Congress returns [from recess], we will debate how to continue funding the U.S. government. ... President Trump has the opportunity to step out on the world stage and declare that the United States will continue to play a leadership role in the face of [the] humanitarian crisis [in South Sudan]. If President Trump is not moved by the sheer scale of human suffering and the daily starvation deaths of children, then perhaps the national security threat and international refugee crisis will move the administration to act. ... Thus far, the potential starvation of 20 million people has not grabbed the attention of the world. And given that the president's proposed budget slashes foreign assistance by more than 30 percent, it is not clear whether the Trump administration is particularly concerned. In 2011, it took more than 200,000 people to starve to death in Somalia before the world responded. President Trump has a rare opportunity to demonstrate his ability to lead by saving the lives of millions of children and addressing a humanitarian crisis in a unified fashion. We can -- and should -- end famine now"

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations.